Myanmar gets a blow from US

US imposed restrictions to the Myanmar officials to enter the nation on the grounds of human right violation against Rohingyas. Top general and three senior officials along with their family face this ban. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there was enough evidence to put a ban on them. However Myanmar military condemned the ban.

Pompeo stated that the gross human right violation is still going on. The sudden ban is a result of the recent release of two soldiers who were involved in the massacre. It is noticeable that there term in prison was much less than that of the two journalist who reported the violations against Rohingyas. UN has demanded a trial of the senior army officials in this matter. Myanmar justifies the massacre as only a defence against the attacks of Rohingya militants.