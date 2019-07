The military of Saudi Arabia today confirmed that they successfully intercepted a drone launched by Houthi Rebels of Yemen. The drone was launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Sanaa governorate towards Saudi’s port city Jizan.

This was revealed by Col.Turki al Maliki, the Saudi Military spokesperson. Three other Houthi drones were also intercepted. In an earlier attack, a civilian has been killed in a drone attack by Houthi rebels earlier.