Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

Jul 17, 2019, 03:48 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended in marginal gain.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,215 gaining 84 points or 0.22%. The NSE Nifty ended at 11,687 showing a gain of 24 points or 0.21%.

The top gainers in the market were SBI, Tech Mahindra, HCL, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, UPL, Zee Entertainments, Hindalco and Hindustan Unilever.

The top losers in the market wereYes Bank, GAIL India, Coal India, JSW Steel, ONGC, NTPC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, and Bharat Petroleum.

