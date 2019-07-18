Ayodhya land dispute case: Supreme Court extends the mediation process till July 31

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India has extended the mediation process in the Ayodhya land dispute case till July 31. The Constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of Indian Ranjan Gogoi has asked to submit a report by August 1. The bench comprises of justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and SA Nazeer.

The apex court of India has appointed a three-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla for mediation talks. The committee comprises of Yoga guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and advocate Sriram Panchu.

Around 14 appeals have been filed in the Supreme Court of India against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict delivered in four civil cases about the 2.77 acre land of Ayodhya. The High Court has asked to divide the l; and between three parties – Sunni Waqaf board, the Nirmohi Akhara, and Ram Janmabhoomi Nays.