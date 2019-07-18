Cleric Arrested For Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

In a shocking incident at Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a cleric was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl. The mother of the victim said that the cleric was brought home to teach Quran to the child, but Mohammad Ahmad, the cleric harassed her daughter. It was she who filed a complaint to the police.

Aligarh SSP, Akash Kulhari told ANI that a case has been lodged and the accused Mohammad Ahmad has been arrested.

“The case is lodged in the woman police station under the relevant sections of POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. The accused is being sent to jail,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ahmad while talking to the media admitted that he had indeed committed the crime.

“Padhane jaata tha sir, to thoda-bahut chhedkhani ho gayee (used to teach her…harassed her sometimes),” he said.

Ahmad said that he is a cleric who gives the call for Azaan and during the absence of Imam Sahab he also read Namaz. I used to teach Quran lessons to the child. It happened four-five times. The mosque is inside the university (AMU) premises,” the accused said.

AMU PRO Omar Saleem Peerzada said that Ahmad has been removed from his post after the incident.