Indian sprinter Hima Das creates history by securing fourth gold medal in two weeks

Indian sprinter Hima Das has created a new history by securing her fourth gold medal in just 15 days. She clinched the gold medal in 200m at Tabor Athletics meet in the Czech Republic. She grabbed the gold medal by finishing the race in 23.25 seconds.

This year the 19-year old, Hima Das first attended a meet at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland on July 2. There she grabbed the gold in 200m at 23.65 seconds. On July 8 she secured her second gold at Poland in the Kutno Athletics meet. She finished the race in 23.97 seconds to secure the gold. On July 13 she grabbed the third gold medal in the Kladno Memorial Athletics Meet by finishing 200 m in 23.43 seconds at Check republic.