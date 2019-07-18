IT dept attaches Rs 400 crore ‘benami’ plot of Mayawati’s brother

The Income Tax department on Thursday attached ‘benami’ plot of land belonging to the former Uttar Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s brother and his family. The attached land is believed to be worth Rs 400 crore.

The provisional order directing attachment of the land was issued on July 16 by Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax department. The seven-acre plot in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida was “beneficially owned” by Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata.

The order was issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988. It mentioned that the benami property owned by the couple measured 28,328.07 square meters or about 7 acres.