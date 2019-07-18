“Kulbhushan Jadhav will remain in Pakistan, a big win for us”,says Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Kulbhushan Jadhav was a “victory for Pakistan” as the top UN court did not ask for him to be released.“Commander Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan. He shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan. This is a victory for Pakistan,” Qureshi tweeted.

The Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said the fact that the ICJ did not ask Pakistan to release or acquit Jadhav meant that the UN court had “not accepted India’s plea” for his release.The Foreign Office also said that Pakistan was a responsible member of the international community.“Having heard the judgement, Pakistan will now proceed as per law,” the statement said.

It reiterated that Jadhav had “entered Pakistan without a visa on authentic Indian Passport with a fake name alias Hussain Mubarak Patel”.It reiterated its charges that Jadhav “is responsible for acts of sabotage, espionage and multiple terrorist incidents in which scores of innocent Pakistani citizens were killed resulting into umpteen women being widowed and numerous children becoming orphans”.Pakistan said that Jadhav “has confessed” to all these acts during his trial in a Pakistani court in front of a Judicial Magistrate.