Student Asked to Distribute the Quran: Court Forced to Modify the Order. Here is the Reason

In a controversial judgment by the local court in Jharkhand that raised a few eyebrows, a college student- Richa Bharati, was asked to distribute 5 copies of the Quran as a condition for granting her bail.

The graduation part three student in Ranchi who got bail from the court of judicial magistrate Manish Kumar Singh was upset with the verdict and she wondered if tomorrow the authorities are going to ask her to embrace Islam.

The news had caught the attention of the media and now the Ranchi court on Wednesday has modified its earlier order which mandated distribution of copies of the Holy Quran.

The court withdrew the order after the police filed an application saying it was difficult to implement the condition.

“The I.O. has prayed that the condition of donating Holy Kuran by the petitioner may be done away with because of difficulties in its implementation. The petition of the I.O. has been forwarded by Id. AAP (sic),” reads the statement of the Court of Judicial Magistrate XXI, Ranchi.

A Ranchi Court modified its earlier order by dropping additional condition of distribution of copies of Holy Quran by a student, Richa Bharti.Court had earlier passed judgement to distribute Holy Quran as condition for bail, for posting an allegedly communal post on social media. pic.twitter.com/kJXBNOgvEF — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

It was a post on Facebook by Bharti, a B Com student, which was critical of another post on TikTok mentioning “revenge” for the death of Tabrez Ansari, the victim of the Jharkhand mob lynching incident, that landed her in trouble.

Khalifa, the plaintiff, is a member of Sadar Anjuman Committee and his complaint was that Bharti had posted an objectionable post on both Facebook and WhatsApp. Khalifa felt that her posts may disrupt the harmony of the society.

Bharti was upset with the judgment and said that even Muslims post objectionable remarks on Facebook but have never been asked to read Hindu Holy Books.