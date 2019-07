Ther India government will soon introduce ‘e-passports’. The new ‘e-passports’ will have advanced security features and will be chip-enabled. The union deputy minister for external affairs V.Muralidharan has informed this as a reply to a question submitted in the upper house of Parliament.

The minister also informed Rajay Sabha that over 1 crore passports are issued every year. In 2018 around 1.12 crore passports and in 2017 1.08 crore passports were issued, he said.