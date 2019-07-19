Latest NewsIndia

8 died, 1.55 lakh people affected in Meghalaya flood

Jul 19, 2019, 12:43 am IST
The recent flood has killed eight people in the tiny northeast state Meghalaya. The death toll has reached eight as on Thursday two more persons have died. As per the government around 1.55 lakh, people were affected by the worst flood.

In the neighboring state of Mizoram, around 5,000 people were lodged in the relief camps and 4000 people were being evacuated.

In Assam, the death toll has reached 27. Around 57.51 lakh people were affected in the flood. The Kaziranga national park is submerged in the water. The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level.

