ED arrests IMA scam accused Mansoor Khan in New Delhi

The founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), Mohammed Mansoor Khan, was arrested in the early hours on Friday. Khan had landed at the Delhi Airport in the wee hours and was taken under the joint custody of Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

According to the SIT officials, Khan had been absconding for over a month and was located by a team of the investigation team in Dubai. They later persuaded him to come back to India and submit himself before the law.

Commenting on the development, Ravikanthe Gowda, chief of the Special Investigation Team probing the matter said, “An SIT team located IMA founder-owner Mohd Mansoor Khan in Dubai, through its sources, and persuaded him to come back to India and submit himself before the law. Accordingly, he has travelled from Dubai to New Delhi. SIT officers are in Delhi to secure and arrest him.”