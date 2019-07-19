Nick Jonas shares a video on Priyanka Chopra’s birthday

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had celebrated her birthday on yesterday. THe pretty actress of Bollywood has turned 37 yesterday. On the occasion of her birthday, Nick Jonas the husband of the actress has shared a video of her dancing in a red dress on social media handle Instagram.

Earlier he also shared a photo of his wife in a saree and captioned that ” Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you, baby. Happy Birthday”.

Priyanka’s mother also shared a photo of the actress. Madhu Chopra has shared a childhood photo of Priyanka.

The actress has married to American singer Nick Jonas in a colourful event last year.