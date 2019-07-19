CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Parvathy opts out of Fahadh Fazil- Mahesh Narayanan film

Jul 19, 2019, 11:17 pm IST
It has been rumoured that actress Parvathy has opted out of the new film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. But it has not been officially confirmed by the makers of the film.

It has been earlier reported that Parvathy and Fahadh Fazil will play the lead roles in the film. The film is scheduled to start shooting on next month. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film.

Mahesh Narayanan, whose debut film ‘Take Off’ has won both critical acclaim and box office collection. The film depicted the story of Malayali nurses who were made hostages by ISIS in Iraq. Both Parvathy and Fahadh Fazil has played a lead role in the film.

