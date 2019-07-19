PM Narendra Modi is the World’s most admired Indian ; Here’s the full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world’s most admired Indian, according to an online survey conducted by YouGov, internet-based market research and data analytics firm based in the UK. PM Narendra Modi is followed by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The firm prepared a list of the world’s most admired men and women and PM Modi sixth position on the global rankings.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the world’s most admired man, followed by former US President Barack Obama and Asian cinematic icon Jackie Chan on second and third position. China’s President Xi Jinping and Alibaba founder Jack Ma hold fourth and fifth rank respectively. Among Indians, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan are on the top 20 most admired men list. US President Donald Trump is ranked 14 and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan holds 17th position.

Among Indian ladies, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and former beauty queens Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai were on the top 20 women list. Obama’s wife and former First Lady of the US, Michelle topped the women’s rankings. She was followed by TV and entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey and Hollywood actress and UNHCR envoy, Angelina Jolie, on second and third position respectively. Trump’s wife Melania is ranked 19th on the list.