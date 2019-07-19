Priyanka Chopra’s birthday dance with Nick Jonas goes viral : Watch Here

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday and wishing her on her special day were members of the Jonas family. Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Priyanka’s mother-in-law Denise, sister-in-law Danielle. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra too took to social media to wish the actor.

Nick was among the first ones to wish his beautiful wife on her special day. Sharing an old picture of his wife from Sophie’s wedding, he called her the “light of my world”. He wrote: “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday.” He also shared an Instagram story of Priyanka in a shiny red dress dancing, as a miniature animated image of Nick can be seen clapping his hand.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared videos of her dancing to the song Burnin’ Up in a stunning red dress.Nick captioned the video, “The girl in the red dress!”