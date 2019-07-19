Latest NewsSports

Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald, Fitzpatrick inducted to ‘ICC Hall of Fame’

Jul 19, 2019, 07:00 pm IST
The ‘master blaster’ of the world cricket Sachin Tendulkar has been inducted into the International Cricket Council’s ‘Hall of Fame’. He was inducted along with South-African bowler Allan Donald and Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

The Indian Cricket Icon Sachin has thanked his family, coach and fans who supported him in his carrier. Sachin is the 6th Indian to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Tendulkar has retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 November. He has scored 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in OD I’s.

Allan Donald has picked 330 Test and 272ODI wickets. He retired from cricket in 2003.

Fitzpatrick is the second-highest wicket-taker of women’s cricket. She has picked 180 ODI wickets and 60 Tests.

