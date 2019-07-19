Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Donald, Fitzpatrick inducted to ‘ICC Hall of Fame’

The ‘master blaster’ of the world cricket Sachin Tendulkar has been inducted into the International Cricket Council’s ‘Hall of Fame’. He was inducted along with South-African bowler Allan Donald and Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket ?

Highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket ?

Scorer of 100 international centuries ? The term 'legend' doesn't do him justice. @sachin_rt is the latest inductee into the ICC Hall Of Fame.#ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/AlXXlTP0g7 — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

The Indian Cricket Icon Sachin has thanked his family, coach and fans who supported him in his carrier. Sachin is the 6th Indian to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Tendulkar has retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 November. He has scored 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in OD I’s.

The first South African to take 200 ODI wickets ?

The first South African to take 300 Test wickets ?

One of the most feared fast bowlers of his generation ? Allan Donald thoroughly deserves his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.#ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/zWc1gDj2Dm — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

Allan Donald has picked 330 Test and 272ODI wickets. He retired from cricket in 2003.

The fastest bowler of her generation and one of the most successful coaches this decade, Cathryn Fitzpatrick is inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame ? #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/YJoWqv9QZd — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

Fitzpatrick is the second-highest wicket-taker of women’s cricket. She has picked 180 ODI wickets and 60 Tests.