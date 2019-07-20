BJP Leader Sandeep G Varrier Mocks Alathur M.P Remya Haridas. Check Out this Fb Post

It has been reported that youth Congress activists have set out on a mission to collect money to buy a car for Remya Haridas, M.P from Alathur. The pictures of Donation receipt to this fund, made by Youth Congress committee of Alathur has already gone viral on the internet. Youth Congress reported that the collection of money is through the youth committees.

The issue has caught the attention of public and Remya, who enjoyed massive support from the crowd in the Loksabha elections, has found herself in a tough spot. The opposition has already raised the question of why an M.P who takes such a good salary and allowance need a car. BJP Yuva Morcha secretary Sandeep G Varrier has taken a dig at Remya now.

Through his Facebook post, Mr. Sandeep said that even if she pretends to be humble, at some point the, the nature of a Congress activist will be revealed through her actions. He has also added a hashtag- check out his Fb post.