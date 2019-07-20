“Centre to disburse Rs 10,000 crore for flood relief and rehabilitation work”,says Tejashwi Yadav

‘We request Modi government to declare flood and drought in Bihar a national calamity and sanction a package of Rs 10,000 Crore for the state as soon as possible.’ Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said today.

The death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 92 on Friday with 12 more casualties reported from different marooned areas of the state. The relief and rehabilitation measures are reported to be running in full swing with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launching a drive under which over Rs 180 crore were disbursed among affected people through direct cash transfer.

A significant number of casualties have also been reported from districts like Araria, Madhubani, Purnea, Sheohar and Darbhanga.But with the water-level receding in some areas, reports are emerging that signs of improvement can be seen. ‘There is some improvement in the flood situation. The floodwater that spread to large areas is receding, relief and rescue operations are underway for the affected people,’ an official of the state disaster management department told the media.

As per a report by the state water resources department, the water level in Bagmati and Kamla Balan has receded. The water level is also decreasing in the Mahanand and Kosi rivers and their tributaries.