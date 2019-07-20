Latest NewsIndiaSports

Dhoni not available for West Indies tour

Jul 20, 2019, 03:36 pm IST
M S Dhoni will not be there for the upcoming West Indies tour. Dhoni has requested BCCI not to include him in the series, said BCCI spokesperson.

Dhoni is not retiring soon; he is taking a two month sabbatical to serve his regiment, and the matter has already informed to Captain Kohli and selector MSK Prasad, said the officer. Dhoni is a lieutenant colonel in the parachute regiment of Indian army. The team for the tour will be announced tomorrow. Rishab pant will be the possible replacement for MS Dhoni as the wicket keeper batsman. The series will begin on August 3.

