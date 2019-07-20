Internet connections are ever faster now, porn sites are plenty and many users are of the habit of using incognito mode in their browsers to watch porn. This ensures that there is no trace of their browsing history. But does that mean you are not being tracked? Well, get ready for a shock.

Researchers from Microsoft, Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pennsylvania used something called webXray- a tool which can identify tracking tools that provide data to third parties. About 22,484 pornography sites were analyzed and the most shocking result is that the trackers work even in incognito mode!

Incognito would ensure that users action is not stored in their history, but the data is still going to the third parties.

“Our results indicate tracking is endemic on pornography websites: 93 percent of pages leak user data to a third-party,” the researchers conclude in their paper. The study also says that most porn sites left users vulnerable to hackers.

Facebook and Google said that they are not making use of the information they receive from porn sites to build their marketing profiles.