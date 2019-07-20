“Kerala C.M has a Criminal Background,”Says Mullapally Ramachandran

Kozhikode: KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran has lashed out at the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking about the atrocities at University College, Mr. Ramachandran said that Kerala C.M has a criminal background and that he cannot ask these violent activists to surrender their arms.

“Kerala University is a place where criminals are grown. The house of the prime accused in the Akhil’s stabbing case almost functioned as a regional office of PSC” said the KPCC president.

Mr. Ramachandran also said that by providing job to the wife of Ramachandran- the victim in the custody death at Nedungandom, the government has admitted their hand in the murder. He also asked why A.N Shamseer is not yet subject to interrogation in COT Nazeer attempt to murder case. He said the police has not even followed the basic procedures in the case.