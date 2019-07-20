Modi Govt to introduce new bills on cybersecurity, crime against women soon

The Centre would bring new bills on cyber security, cyber terrorism and also to check crimes against women and girls, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Saturday.”There is a provision to give capital punishment for rape of girls below 12 years. We are changing that. We are contemplating whether (it should be) 18 or 20 years, he said.The government would make tough amendments to the POCSO Act, he said in an informal interaction with mediapersons here.

“Similarly, we are going to bring tough legislations on sexual assault. It will come up before Parliament. Protection of women is a state subject, we shall make amendments to IPC,” he said.The Home Ministry would have connectivity with all police stations in the country, he said.By this month-end, we’ll get into online connectivity with all police stations in the country, he said.”New laws are going to come on cyber security, cyber terrorism in the coming days,” he said.