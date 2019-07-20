Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi pays tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit : Watch Video

Jul 20, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. Sheila Dikshit who died of the cardiac arrest later this evening. Narendra Modi arrived at Sheila Dikshit’s residence just a few minutes ago.

Sheila Dikshit was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute earlier today at 3:15 pm and Dr. Ashok Seth announced that the former chief minister has succumbed to cardiac arrest after she was kept in the ventilator.

Sheila Dikshit was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013 until she was handed a huge defeat by a new-comer Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Indian National Congress (INC) in 2013 to form a new government in Delhi.

Tags

Related Articles

Finance Minister  Arun Jaitley

“Don’t make me minister, need to concentrate on health” : Arun Jaitley writes to PM Modi

May 29, 2019, 02:07 pm IST

Srilanka: President removed police chief

Nov 21, 2018, 09:29 am IST

School Teacher attack Student for Rejecting his Sexual Advances

Nov 3, 2018, 08:01 pm IST

Pakistan may be watchlist, US pushes motion

Feb 14, 2018, 07:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close