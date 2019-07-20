PM Modi pays tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. Sheila Dikshit who died of the cardiac arrest later this evening. Narendra Modi arrived at Sheila Dikshit’s residence just a few minutes ago.

Sheila Dikshit was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute earlier today at 3:15 pm and Dr. Ashok Seth announced that the former chief minister has succumbed to cardiac arrest after she was kept in the ventilator.

Sheila Dikshit was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013 until she was handed a huge defeat by a new-comer Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Indian National Congress (INC) in 2013 to form a new government in Delhi.