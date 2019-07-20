Latest NewsIndia

Sheila Dikshit passes away

Jul 20, 2019, 04:54 pm IST
Sheila Dixit, senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister died in a private hospital in Delhi.  She had a cardiac arrest which led to her death at the age of 81. She served as the Delhi CM for 15 years from 1998-2013. She was the current head of the party in the capital. She served as the Governor of Kerala for a short while. She was a cabinet member in the Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi government. A Punjab native, she was married to Vinod Dikshit the son of Umasankar Dikshit, Congress treasurer and Cabinet member. A civil servant Vinod Dikshit died due to a cardiac arrest in a train journey with his family. Dikshit was survived by her children- Sandeep Dikshit, former MP and Latika Said.

 

