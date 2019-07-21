Latest NewsInternational

9 killed in terror attack and suicide bomb blast in Pakistan

Jul 21, 2019, 08:57 pm IST
Atleast 9 people including six policemen were killed and 40 others were injured in terror attack in Pakistan. The people were killed in a terrorist attack in police check post and a suicide bomb blast in a hospital in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As per police four unidentified gunmen riding two motorbikes and fired at two policemen in a checkpoint and killed them. When the bodies of the policemen were brought to the district hospital a woman who covered her body in a burqa targetted the people who gathered around the ambulance and killing them. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

