Avengers Endgame beats the all-time world boxoffice record of ‘Avatar’

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has finally dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest-grossing film ever. At the studio’s Comic-Con panel on Saturday, Marvel boss Kevin Feige made it official.

Avengers: Endgame crossed Avatar’s 2.78 billion dollars (Rs 19,210 crore) global box office collection this weekend to become the biggest film of all time. Avatar was reigning the box office for the past nine years.

According to Hollywood website Deadline, there is currently a gap of 500,000 dollars (Rs3.44 crore) in global ticket sales between Avatar and Endgame, and the latter will click past that tomorrow.

“Thanks to you, Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all-time,” Feige told Hall H at the top of the Marvel panel.

According to reports, the box office collection of Avengers: Endgame increased with a re-release of the film on June 28 that featured a deleted Hulk sequence, a Stan Lee tribute and a post-credits scene featuring characters from Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

James Cameron’s Avatar 2, which is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, will give Disney another chance to upset Avengers: Endgames box office title.