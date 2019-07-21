BCCI announces India’s squad for West Indies Tour

BCCI announced Team India squads for the T20Is, ODIS, and Tests on Sunday afternoon as was expected. Regular Team India captain Virat Kohli would be leading the side in all the formats. In T20Is, both the Chahar brothers have been picked. Manish Pandey also makes a comeback to the limited-overs squad on the back of a good run in West Indies A tour.

The big surprise in Tests is the return of Rohit Sharma after a dream run at the World Cup. Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer makes it to the limited-overs squad after a great domestic season.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Kohli (captain), Rohit (v-c), Dhawan, Rahul, Iyer, Pandey, Pant (wk), Krunal, Jadeja, Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Kohli (captain), Rohit (v-c), Dhawan, Rahul, Iyer, Pandey, Pant (wk), Jadeja, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadhav, Shami, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Navdeep

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Kohli (captain), Rahane (v-c), Agarwal, Rahul, Pujara, Vihari, Rohit, Pant (wk) Saha (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Ishant, Shami, Bumrah, Umesh