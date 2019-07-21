KeralaLatest News

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to go on Face book Live to respond to the public queries Today

Jul 21, 2019, 08:45 am IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be accessible to the public on live on Face book to reply for their questions. Chief Minister will give reply to the questions asked by the public at 7 pm on July 21 Sunday. The information published on the official Face book page of CPI (M) Kerala.

 

