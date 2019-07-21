Government asks Air India to freeze appointment and promotions

The union government has asked the management of national airliner Air India to freeze all large-scale appointments and promotions. The government has also instructed that new operations must be started only when it is extremely necessary and commercially viable.

The instruction has been given by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

The union government has aimed at privatizing the debt-ridden national air carrier. Air India has a total debt of Rs.58,000 crore and the cumulative loss is around Rs.70,000 crore. This year alone Air India has a loss of Rs.7,600 crore.