Hima Das secures fifth gold medal in 18 days

Indian sprinter Hima Das has secured her fifth gold medal in just 18 days. The 19-year-old athlete from Assam has secured a gold medal in 400m atCzehce Republic Athletic Meet. She grabbed the gold medal in finishing the race in 52.09 seconds. Her best time in the season is 52.88 second. In the Asian games, last year held last year she finished the race in 50.72 seconds.

Hima Das could not dip below 52s . Hima won all Indian race in 52.09s in the MEZINÁRODNÍ ATLETICKÝ MÍTINK 43. VELKÁ CENA in Czechia — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) July 20, 2019