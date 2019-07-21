Latest NewsSports

Indian bodybuilder Ravinder Malik wins Mr. South Asia title

Jul 21, 2019, 08:34 pm IST
In bodybuilding, Indian bodybuilder Ravinder Malik has won the Mr.South Asia title. He was crowned as the Mr.South Asia and the overall champion of the 12th South Asia Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

India has been in the third position in the point table with 380 points. Afghanistan has won the team championship by grabbing 535 points. Afghanistan has won a total of 15 medals including 6 gold, four silver, and 5 bronze. Nepal ranked second with 445 points. Nepal has won 3 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze. India has won 4 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze.

A total of 91 bodybuilders participated in the event.

