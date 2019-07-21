“No chance for Remya Haridas to get Rs 14 Lakhs loan from bank”,says Congress MLA

“There is no chance for Remya to get a loan from banks and that is why the fund was raised within the party,” MLA Anil Akkara has come out with an explanation for collecting funds by the Youth Congress Workers in order to raise money for Alathur MP Remya Haridas to buy a car.

“Already Remya was facing revenue recovery procedures for Rs Seven lakh loan, from Punjab National Bank. It was Youth Congress workers who collected money and remitted that amount in the bank before she gave the nomination for the Lok Sabha election. For a person who has to face revenue recovery, getting a loan is difficult,” Anil Akkara said.

The Youth Congress had started collecting fund to help Remya buy a Mahindra Marazzo car that bears a whopping price tag of Rs 14 lakh.The fund raising was led by Youth Congress Alathur Parliamentary Committee. Rs 1000 was collected from each party member and it was acknowledged with a receipt for that amount.There is also an instruction for giving the collected money to the parliamentary committee by July 25. The key of the car will be handed over to Remya by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on August 9.

Meanwhile, many people have come forward, asking “what is the need for collecting money when Remya, as an MP, draws a monthly salary of Rs 1.90 lakh and other allowances.