‘RSS is a socio-cultural nationalist organization’: German ambassador reacts to controversies

Jul 21, 2019, 04:26 pm IST
German ambassador to India Walter  Lindener has said that RSS is a mass organization. And visited the headquarters of the organization in Nagpur for just to understand more about the organization.

Earlier Lindner’s visit to RSS headquarters has stirred controversy. An online campaign demanding his resignation has been raised by some people.

Has read many articles and books about RSS. So visited its office to study and understand more about it.RSS is a socio-cultural nationalist organization, said he.

