Sedition case against Bangladeshi minority right activist Priya Saha dismissed

A sedition case filed against the minority rights activist Priya Biswas Saha was dismissed by a court. The sedition cases were registered against her for her comments against the state.

Earlier on July 18, she had complained to US President Donald Trump that 37 million people from the minority communities have disappeared from Bangladesh. Saha is the secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad.

Her comment has ignited controversy in Bangladesh.Political parties has come criticizing her for this comment.

Saha made this comment while participating in the Second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom held at the US Department of State in Washington DC from July 16 to 18.