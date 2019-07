A tiger was again found in Wayanad. A video of a tiger crossing the road near the Kerala Karnataka border in Wayanad. A video of the tiger was shot by a native.

Earlier in the last week, four tigers were found in the road in Wayanad. Earlier a video of a tiger trying to chase a motorbike traveler was also spread in the social media. The people of Wayanad district are in constant fear as wild animals constantly appear in the human settlement area.