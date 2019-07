UAE to setup Asian’s biggest visa centre in Pakistan city Karachi. This was revealed by UAE’s Pakistan ambassaodr Hamad Oabiad Al Zaabi. The visa centre would be setupt in Sewptember and it will be Asai’s biggest visa centre.

The UAE ambassador accompanied by UAE’s deputy Counsel General has met Sindh chief minister and governor. He had discussed investment and development and other projects carried out by UAE in Sindh province.