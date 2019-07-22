Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticizes Donald Trump over attack on Hindu priest in the USA

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has severely criticized US President Donald Trump over the attack on a Hindu priest at New York. Tharoor raised his criticism on his social media handle.
” When the US President targets immigrants& encourages chants of “send her back” at rallies, real harm is inflicted on innocents. Have received reports of a brutal attack on Swami Harish Chander Puri Ji, priest of the Shiv Shakti Peeth temple in Glen Oaks, Queens, NY”, Tharoor tweeted.
Hindu priest Swami Harish Chander Puri was attacked when he was walking through the street. The attacker has shouted at the priest that’ this is my neighborhood’.
