Heavy Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in these districts

The district administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions in Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod on tomorrow.

The district collector of Kannur has declared holidays for all educational institutions up to professional colleges. This is applicable to all institutions including CBSE, ICSE schools, Nurseries, Anganwadi, and Madrassas. But university exams will not have any change.

The district collector of Kasaragod and Malappuram also has declared holidays for all educational institutions up to professional colleges. This is applicable to all institutions including CBSE, ICSE schools, Nurseries, Anganwadi, and Madrassas. But university exams will have no change. The IMD has declared red alerts in these districts.