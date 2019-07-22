Karnataka political crisis at the zenith: Unusual procedures

The confusion regarding the confidence motion is not yet settled in Karnataka. Speaker Ramesh Kumar said that the assembly can be prolonged even to dawn. Yeddyurappa said that they are willing to wait till 12 am. However the ruling coalition party requested to postpone the confidence motion. Speaker criticized the delay in the confidence motion.

The Congress- JDS members were prolonging the discussions which forced the speaker to interfere. He said that each member will get 10 minutes to express their opinion which hints that the confidence motion will ring today itself.