Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Mocks KSU’s Protest

Following the incident of a student being stabbed at University College, Thiruvananthapuram, the tales of SFI’s atrocities at different institutions across Kerala started to be revealed.

It was with great shock that Kerala saw the possible extend of fraudery involved in the exam process, with the accused in the case, scoring top ranks in PSC exams and university answer sheets being recovered from the homes of them.

KSU, Congress’ student organisation has been conducting protests against the government for a few days, but none of that could move Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Mistake is a mistake, there is no compromise with the mistakes. But if somebody is suggesting to change the location of college(University College, Thiruvananthapuram), that is not the opinion of the government. University will continue to exist there and all efforts will be made to raise its standard” he said.

Kerala C.M also mocked the protests being staged by the student organisations in the opposition.