Latest NewsInternational

Poachers mutilates elephant for its tusks

Jul 22, 2019, 02:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

A photo captured by Justin Sullivan, a local photographer from the African country Botswana has shocked humanity. The photo shows an image of an African elephant’s mutilated body.

The elephant has been mutilated for its ivory tusk by poachers. The drone image is from Botswana. Justin Sullivan, a short-film maker has said that ‘this specific elephant was slaughtered in an extremely inhumane manner’.

Botswana has permitted elephant hunting in last month after five years. Botswana has the most number of elephants in the world. One-third of African elephants are in Botswana. Botswana is home to around 130,000 African elephants.

Tags

Related Articles

Salman Khan celebrates Successful Finale of Big Boss 11

Jan 19, 2018, 09:41 am IST
Happy news for students,

Good News for the students of this UAE Emirate

Apr 3, 2018, 07:44 am IST

Pulwama attackers received money from Pakistan : NIA Report

Mar 3, 2019, 07:15 am IST

Indian-Americans protest outside Pakistan Consulate in New York

Feb 23, 2019, 08:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close