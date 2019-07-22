Poachers mutilates elephant for its tusks

A photo captured by Justin Sullivan, a local photographer from the African country Botswana has shocked humanity. The photo shows an image of an African elephant’s mutilated body.

Elephant Poaching Is on the Rise in Botswana, Study Confirms https://t.co/iPgkoESFAn — cottagelady (@Hammocknaps) July 9, 2019

The elephant has been mutilated for its ivory tusk by poachers. The drone image is from Botswana. Justin Sullivan, a short-film maker has said that ‘this specific elephant was slaughtered in an extremely inhumane manner’.

Mutilated elephant with its tusks and trunk cut off by ivory poachers in Botswana where hunting ban was lifted in May Are we even human anymore? pic.twitter.com/usm3x3v4Ag — ???? (@amberShasan) July 18, 2019

Botswana has permitted elephant hunting in last month after five years. Botswana has the most number of elephants in the world. One-third of African elephants are in Botswana. Botswana is home to around 130,000 African elephants.