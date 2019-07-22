Latest NewsIndia

RSS claims that all madrasas  will hoist ‘National flag’ and sing ‘National Anthem’ on independence day

Jul 22, 2019, 05:23 pm IST
RSS leader Indresh Kumar claimed that in the next independence day all the madrasas in the country will hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem. The flag will be hoisted by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a subsidiary organization of RSS for Muslims. He claimed this in an interview given to Times of India.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch was formed to merge the Muslim community with national consciousness. In Uttarakhand, there are 700 madrasas. The Uttarkhand Madrasa board chairman Bilal Rehman has said an official message was given to all madrasas. The independence day celebrations will be held from August 12 to August 15.

The aim is to make aware of the children about the independecne day. He also urged all Muslim leaders to hoist the national flag in their home and locality.

