UAE creates history by launching a single-letter govt domain

Jul 22, 2019, 07:19 pm IST
The UAE administration has created a new history by launching the world’s first single-letter government domain’. The new official portal launched by the Government of UAE has become the first government domain in the world composed of a single letter- ‘U’.

The domain is composed od the initials of the country’s name the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first letter is the domain name and the second and third letter form the UAE’s country code Top Level Domain “ae”.

The official portal of the UAE government gives a complete and comprehensive platform for all government services and information.

The new domain name was developed in cooperation between the Prime Minister’s office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority ( TRA).

