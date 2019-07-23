Latest NewsIndia

‘A very special friend’ came to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today

Jul 23, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
Today the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a very special guest. A very special friend has come to meet him in the office. He has shared the photos on the social media handle, Instagram.

Prime Minister wrote that ” A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today”.

In the photos shared by the Prime Minister, a baby can bee seen sitting in his lap and joyfully playing with him. The officials informed that the baby was coming with a visitor who came to see Prime minister. But it is later revealed that the child was BJP’s senior MP Satyanarayan Jatiya’s granddaughter.

