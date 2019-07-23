Latest NewsIndia

Andhra Pradesh Govt passes law reserving 75% jobs for locals

Jul 23, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Less than a minute

Andhra Pradesh on Monday became the first state in India to reserve jobs for locals in all private industries.The Andhra assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019 on Monday.

It will be acted upon regardless of the government helping them financially or otherwise.It reserves 75% percent jobs in industrial units, factories, joint ventures and projects set up under public-private partnership mode.

As per the new Andhra Pradesh law, if the locals with the required skills are not trained then these companies will have to train them in association with the state government and then hire them, the Times of India reported.In this way, no company will hide behind the excuse of not finding skilled labour.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised this reservation of jobs for the unemployed youth during LS elections. Within 3 years of the commencement of this act, private companies will have to comply with these provisions and submit quarterly reports.

The act will ensure the employment of youth in the state but at the same time, the state will have to ramp up the training centres in order to make them skillful.

Other states had also proposed the idea of local employment but failed to implement them.

Tags

Related Articles

tripura-election

BJP Confident of a complete sweep in Tripura election!

Mar 2, 2018, 07:15 pm IST

Twitter removes more than 70 million accounts in May and June

Jul 7, 2018, 04:59 pm IST
Manisha (1)

After Manisha Koirala, here is another beautiful actress from Nepal

Feb 21, 2018, 07:09 am IST

Qatar to provide visa-free entry

Jul 3, 2019, 01:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close