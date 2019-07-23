“Apologise for Trumps embarrassing mistake”: US Lawmaker Rubbishes Trump’s Kashmir Claim

US President Donald Trump had offered to be the “mediator” between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and his statement has snowballed into a controversy now. India was quick to respond to Trump’s claim as Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar made it clear that no such request was made.

“We have seen @POTUS’s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally” he wrote on Twitter.

Now US Congressman Brad Sherman has apologized to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh V Shringla over President Donald Trump’s Kashmir claim.