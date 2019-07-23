Congress suffers huge setback in civic polls

The Congress which has faced a setback in the floor test in Karnataka has to face another setback on sameday in Gujarat . The opposition party in the state Congress has faced a defeat in the election and by-elections for local self governemtn in Gujarat.

In the Saurashtra region of the state, the Congress has wiped out as in Junagadh Municipal Corporation BJP has won 54 seats out of 59 seats. Congress which has 15 seats in the last time has won only 1 seat and NCP won the other four.

In the by-elections held for taluka panchayats, BJP won 32 seats out of 43. Congress won only 8 and independents won 3. In the by-election, to five district panchayat seats, BJP has won all the five.