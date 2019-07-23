Did Kerala Health Minister Carefully Omit the Word ‘Prime Minister’ from this Tweet? Check this out

There have always been allegations that Kerala Government usurps the credit for many plans and schemes implemented by the Central Government. Social media often becomes a stage for such debates and in the latest incident, Kerala’s health minister K.K Shailja’s tweet has come under some criticism.

While announcing that the state government’s share of Rs 7,13,71,133 has been allowed for Pradhanmantri Matru Vandana Yojana, she had excluded the word Pradhanmantri, an omission that supporters of BJP allege, was intentional. Arguments have been raised that she was trying to take credit for a plan by Central Govt. Check out her Tweet and some of the comments she got for the Tweet.

The maternity benefits under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) are available to all Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers (PW&LM) except those in regular employment with the Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking or those who are in receipt of similar benefits under any law for the time being in force.

The Centre to State funding ratio for this programme is 60:40 while for north-eastern states and three Himalayan states, it is 90:10.