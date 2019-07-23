Governor asks Vice-Chancellors to be vigilant

The Kerala Governor Justice P.Sadasivam has asked the vice-chancellors to be vigilant about the activities of their universities. They must be cautious and vigilant in examination procedures and in conducting examinations. The news that came out in last days may arouse doubts in the mind of the common man about the sanctity of university examinations. He urged this to the vice-chancellors in the state in a letter.

The governor’s response came as the examination answer sheets of the University of Kerala has been found out from the house of Sivarenjith, the prime accused in University college violence case.

The vice-chacellors must enact actions to make the examination procedures error-free. And must not step back from this, the governor asked in the letter.